Govt thinks about competing in carbon trading

Govt thinks about competing in carbon trading
Does climate change minister James Shaw want the government to own and run a secondary carbon market? (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
Suggestions the government might go into competition with the private sector in carbon trading have met with a chilly reaction.Officials are floating the idea of the government running a secondary carbon trading market to the bemusement of those already running similar trading platforms.The Ministry for the Environment released a Request for Information seeking details on how an “optional” centrally cleared market for the trading of New Zealand Units (NZUs) on the secondary market of the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) might work.The...
Infrastructure

Mahuta upbeat on recommendations for 3 waters law

The government says proposed changes make the legislation more workable. 

Rebecca Howard 3:15pm
Primary Sector

Farming lobby groups unite

The government has been warned of dire consequences.

Rebecca Howard 2:30pm
Sport

Business of Sport: ugly civil war breaks out in NRL

A dispute with players and a bun fight with the clubs are both turning nasty.

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm

Listed Companies

Ebos shares up 8.5% after it joins MSCI index

Ebos' listing on the MSCI small cap index will trigger a raft of passive buying of its shares.

Rebecca Howard 2:35pm
News in Brief

Winter is coming: My Food Bag confirms CEO

It didn't take long for the board of the meal-kit company to decide Mark Winter was the best man for the job.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am
Primary Sector

Dairy farmer takes Fonterra to appeal court

Philip Woolley continues to seek damages for Fonterra’s refusal to take his milk in the 2014/15 season.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am