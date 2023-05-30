Menu
Green Cross faces bitter pill with skinny margins

Green Cross’ pharmacy division operates the Life Pharmacy and Unichem brands. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Tue, 30 May 2023
Green Cross Health is urging the government to increase funding for the sector as its remaining pharmacy and GP businesses face increasingly stretched margins. The company lifted net profit to $50.5 million in the 12 months ended March 31 from $33.1m a year earlier, due to the $30.3m gain on the sale of its community health division. Operating profit from continuing operations dropped 29% to $34.3m from what had been a record the year earlier, even as revenue edged up 3% to $493.6m. Green Cross’ pharmacy division – wh...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
