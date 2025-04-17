Heartland Bank accountant fined over insider trading
A former Heartland Bank accountant has been sentenced to six months’ home detention and ordered to pay a fine after pleading guilty on three charges relating to insider trading.Kevin Young, a former treasury accountant with Heartland Bank, purchased Heartland Group Holdings Limited (HGH) shares in August 2020 while holding material information that was not generally available to the public.Young sold those shares in September 2020 and made a profit of $11,241 (excluding costs and commissions).Along with his personal gain, in July 2020 You...
