Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

High flying Air NZ does not lift the sharemarket

High flying Air NZ does not lift the sharemarket
Strong results from Aukland airport and Air NZ did not lift the market (Image: DepositPhotos)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 24 Aug 2023
Uncertainty crept back into the New Zealand sharemarket, down more than half a percent, despite solid financial results from high-flying Air NZ and Auckland International Airport.The S&P/NZX 50 Index dipped in the early afternoon and closed at 11,502.13, declining 69.8 points or 0.6%.There were 68 gainers and 66 decliners on the main board, with 28.33 million shares worth $96.31m changing hands.Jeremy Sullivan, an investment advisor with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the general election was approaching quickly and business confidence was lo...
Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Infrastructure Analysis

Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 7:14pm
Markets

Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one

Analysts don't seem phased by the future loss of Ebos' Chemist Warehouse contract.

Ella Somers 3:58pm
Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one
Cars

Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar

Select group of Australia's richest fly to Queenstown to play with $700k SUV.

Brent Melville 1:50pm
Ferrari owners converge to play with $700k supercar

More Markets

Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Infrastructure Analysis

Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 7:14pm
Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one
Markets

Analysts consider Ebos’ result a solid one

Analysts don't seem phased by the future loss of Ebos' Chemist Warehouse contract.

Ella Somers 3:58pm
Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off
Markets

Auckland airport net profit tumbles, while first dividend in three years takes off

The airport's 2023 net profit was down 77% on the 2022 year and down 90.7% on 2021.

Ella Somers 9:45am
Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation
Markets

Genesis revenue and emissions both fall amid record renewable generation

Thermal generation from the Huntly power station fell to record lows in 2023.

Staff reporters 9:43am