How every NZX 50 company fared in 2022

A2 Milk was the biggest gainer in the NZX 50 in 2022. (Image: Getty)

Like share markets all around the world, 2022 has been a tough year for the NZX.The index went into the Christmas break 12.6% lower than it started the year, way back on the first full trading day on Jan 5.Only 11 NZX 50 companies gained in value this year, with the average change in share price -21%.The gainersThere were a few solid gains to be had, however. A2 Milk bounced back in the second half of the year, from a low of about $4.40 in May to be $7.18 at Christmas, an increase of 23% – the biggest gain of any company on the NZX this y...