Infratil opens $100m retail offering after overbid placement
Infratil CEO Jason Boyes. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 13 Jun 2023
Infratil has opened its $100 million retail offering for existing investors following a $750m placement that attracted bids well above what was on offer. The infrastructure investor’s eligible shareholders can buy up to $80,000 of shares at $9.20 each – roughly 8,966 shares – and Infratil may accept oversubscriptions or scale the offering at its discretion. The shares closed at $9.86 on Monday and have gained 27.2% over the past 12 months.The company said an eligible investor needs to subscribe for 127 shares for every 1,...
Primary Sector

Pattrick Smellie: Farmers win again on climate measures

The farm lobby is delighted by National's delay to agricultural emissions policy.

Pattrick Smellie 1:30pm
Economy

Net migration eases off in April

More New Zealanders are leaving, but the departures are outweighed by new arrivals.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Bloomberg

Apple share record another sign of big tech’s dominance

Investors have been optimistic about the company’s expansion plans.

Bloomberg 11:35am
