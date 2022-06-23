See full details
Investment platform Stake brings stock lending to NZ

Dan Brunskill
Thu, 23 Jun 2022

Investment platform Stake brings stock lending to NZ
Stake founder and chief executive Matt Leibowitz said he was excited to bring the “first-of-its-kind product” to retail investors in New Zealand. (Photo: NZME)
Dan Brunskill
Thu, 23 Jun 2022
Digital brokerage Stake will pay its users to lend out their shares to institutional investors in a new feature being added to the platform in early July. Users will be able to earn passive income on their United States stocks by allowing Stake to lend those securities out to other investors in return for a 20% cut of the profit Stake earns from the borrowing fees. This helps Stake by adding another revenue stream to its business, which has previously earned most of its income from a 1% fee when converting local currency into US dolla...

