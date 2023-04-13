Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Investors focused on inflation as shares meander

Investors focused on inflation as shares meander
Most investors are trying to pick the peaks of inflation and interest rates. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Thu, 13 Apr 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket had another meandering day with investors focused on the latest inflation data and when interest rates will start falling.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 13.36 points or 0.11% to 11,930.86, helped by a late surge in the end-of-day matching session. The index had earlier fallen to an intraday low of 11,880 points.There were 74 gainers and 59 decliners over the whole market on a volume of 37.8 million shares worth $120.04 million.A cooling United States inflation rate had little impact on the local market which is awai...
Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank
Finance

Better quality demands helped fuel house prices: Reserve Bank

Reserve Bank researcher Andrew Coleman says increased demand for better quality housing is one of the reasons house prices rose.

Jenny Ruth 3:20pm
Finance Free

Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage

The average salary in NZ has increased by $3,000 but we still have a skills shortage.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 2:50pm
Trade Me: Despite record high salaries, NZ has a skills shortage
Environment

Science helping to build storm resilience

The government has so far allocated half of its funding for urgent research and science services to aid the recent extreme weather response and recovery.In February, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment reallocated $10.8 million for urgent scientific research and d...

Staff reporters 1:05pm
Science helping to build storm resilience

More Markets

A2 milk short positioning on the rise
Primary Sector

Rebecca Howard: A2 milk short positioning on the rise

Short positioning lifted from 2.90% of shares on issue in early January to 4.55% in early April. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation
Primary Sector

‘Collusion and coordination’ in market manipulation

Oceania Natural’s Wei Zhong and Lei Ding were found to have breached the law.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club
Infrastructure

Australia’s UniSuper joins Chorus’ 10% club

UniSuper has been building up its stake. 

Staff reporters 12 Apr 2023
NZ sharemarket quiet as investors await US inflation data
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket quiet as investors await US inflation data

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,917.5, up 43.92 points or 0.37%.

Graham Skellern 12 Apr 2023