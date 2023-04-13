Investors focused on inflation as shares meander

Most investors are trying to pick the peaks of inflation and interest rates. (Image: Getty)

The New Zealand sharemarket had another meandering day with investors focused on the latest inflation data and when interest rates will start falling.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was up 13.36 points or 0.11% to 11,930.86, helped by a late surge in the end-of-day matching session. The index had earlier fallen to an intraday low of 11,880 points.There were 74 gainers and 59 decliners over the whole market on a volume of 37.8 million shares worth $120.04 million.A cooling United States inflation rate had little impact on the local market which is awai...