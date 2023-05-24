Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Investors lift shares after a less hawkish Reserve Bank outlook

Investors lift shares after a less hawkish Reserve Bank outlook
A less hawkish Reserve Bank gave investors a positive surprise. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 24 May 2023
 A surprised New Zealand sharemarket rallied nearly 1% after the Reserve Bank indicated it was done with raising interest rates.The S&P/NZX 50 Index had fallen to 11,862.42 points and then jumped to an intraday high of 11,995.27 when the Reserve Bank announced an expected 25 basis points rise in the official cash rate (OCR) to 5.5%.What wasn’t expected was the message that the bank still sees 5.5% as the peak for the OCR and it expects rate cuts from the third quarter next year.The index closed at 11,971.83, up 27.63 points or 0....
Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown
Markets

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Napier Port doesn't expect volumes to fully recover until this time next year.

Riley Kennedy 3:10pm
Economy

RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%

The RBNZ still sees the OCR peaking at 5.5%

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
RBNZ hikes by 25 basis points to 5.5%
Primary Sector

Two sheep health products banned in NZ

Concerns were raised about the products last year.

Riley Kennedy 12:15pm
Two sheep health products banned in NZ

More Markets

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown
Markets

Full impact of Cyclone Gabrielle on Napier Port still unknown

Napier Port doesn't expect volumes to fully recover until this time next year.

Riley Kennedy 3:10pm
Stock investors wait on monetary policy decisions
Markets Market close

Stock investors wait on monetary policy decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 48.8 points or 0.41% to 11,944.2.

Graham Skellern 23 May 2023
Cashed-up Infratil not short of investment options
Markets

Cashed-up Infratil not short of investment options

Vendors have pared back their expectations on sale prices. 

Paul McBeth 23 May 2023
‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues
Primary Sector

‘No silver bullet’: Sanford’s CEO on labour issues

Increased migration is helping labour shortages, but not enough to take the pain away.

Ella Somers 23 May 2023