Investors switch focus from earnings to macro environment

The local index was mostly flat as it went into the weekend, with earnings season pretty much over and investors now turning their gaze to the wider macro conditions.The S&P/NZX 50 index edged down by 32.1 points, or 0.3%, to 11,868.79. Turnover was $91.2 million.Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith said some of the stand-out companies from the latest earnings season had been Auckland International Airport, A2 Milk, SkyCity and some of the electricity gentailers.Gentailers had revealed some of the more interesting results out of this earni...