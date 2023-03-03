Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Investors switch focus from earnings to macro environment

Investors switch focus from earnings to macro environment
The S&P/NZX 50 index edged down by 32.1 points, or 0.3%, to 11,868.79. Turnover was $91.2 million. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Fri, 03 Mar 2023
The local index was mostly flat as it went into the weekend, with earnings season pretty much over and investors now turning their gaze to the wider macro conditions.The S&P/NZX 50 index edged down by 32.1 points, or 0.3%, to 11,868.79. Turnover was $91.2 million.Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith said some of the stand-out companies from the latest earnings season had been Auckland International Airport, A2 Milk, SkyCity and some of the electricity gentailers.Gentailers had revealed some of the more interesting results out of this earni...
Markets

Pushpay shareholders call for board resignations

Shareholders have voted down BGH and Sixth Street's scheme of arrangement and criticised the board for recommending it at a special meeting. 

Dan Brunskill 4:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Lydia Ko the go-to for equality in women’s golf

Golf’s money issues, Drive to Survive losing its mojo, and more...

Trevor McKewen 1:10pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 03, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Markets

Markets

Pushpay shareholders call for board resignations

Shareholders have voted down BGH and Sixth Street's scheme of arrangement and criticised the board for recommending it at a special meeting. 

Dan Brunskill 4:10pm
Markets

NZ share market weathers turbulent February

The NZX50 is still in positive territory for the year. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Finance

Analysts sharpen their Heartland target prices

Heartland Group’s first-half results led to two analysts raising their valuations.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Markets

NZ market noticeably quieter as earnings season ends

NZ’s local index was dragged down by some of its heavyweight stocks today.

Ella Somers 02 Mar 2023