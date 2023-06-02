Menu
Investors take an early long weekend as the NZX drifts

It seems stock investors had one eye on the King's Birthday long weekend as the market drifted on Friday. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Fri, 02 Jun 2023
Investors sat back and looked ahead to the King’s Birthday Weekend break as the New Zealand sharemarket drifted to a small loss.There was a moment when the S&P/NZX 50 Index rose sharply at lunchtime, reaching a high of 11,930.22. But the index sold off in the afternoon and closed at 11,880.9, down 35.22 points or 0.3%.The index was slightly ahead for the week and is up about 3.3% for the year so far.There were 75 gainers and 58 decliners on the main board with 26.29 million shares worth $104.36m changing hands.Shane Solly, portfolio m...
Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%
Bloomberg

Australia raises national minimum wage 5.75%

The rise supports low-paid workers at a time of rising living costs.

Bloomberg 3:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Blame for Super Rugby breakdown depends on who you believe

Rugby Australia's chair is most likely at the centre of the brouhaha.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, June 02, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Synlait seeks to divest its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese subsidiaries
Markets

Synlait seeks to divest its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese subsidiaries

Synlait wants to get rid of its Dairyworks and Talbot Forest Cheese subsidiaries.

Staff reporters 10:07am
NZ sharemarket rises as US debt issues sorted
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket rises as US debt issues sorted

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,916.13, up 103.12 points or 0.87%.

Graham Skellern 01 Jun 2023
CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes
Markets

CBL executives remain silent as criminal case closes

The court was told CBL boss Peter Harris was in charge of and participated in all charges.

Victoria Young 01 Jun 2023
Sell Auckland airport shares to slash debt by $2b – Wayne Brown
Property

Sell Auckland airport shares to slash debt by $2b – Wayne Brown

Auckland's mayor proposes capping rates rises at consumer price inflation.

Brent Melville 01 Jun 2023