Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops

Investors are waiting to see what the Reserve Bank does with interest rates. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 22 May 2023
Companies producing solid financial results – this time Gentrack – are being rewarded but the New Zealand sharemarket tumbled nearly 1% on interest rate worries.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell sharply in the morning and then steadied in the afternoon to close at 11,993, down 106.73 points or 0.88%.There were 46 gainers and 83 decliners over the whole market with 35.77 million shares worth $130.2m changing hands.The Reserve Bank delivers its latest monetary policy statement on Wednesday with an expected 25 basis points increase in the...
Facebook NZ pays $196m to Irish associate
Technology

Facebook's NZ revenue is a sliver of the cash receipts it books in Aotearoa.

Daniel Dunkley 4:40pm
Infrastructure

Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage

NZ's largest bus operator expects to be back to full staffing levels in the coming weeks.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business
Markets

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Infrastructure

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Property

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
Gentrack shares lift on result
Markets

Gentrack, the NZX-listed maker of software for utilities like airports, swings to profit. 

Staff reporters 5:10am