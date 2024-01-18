Menu
Is this the next NZX takeover target?
NZ firm AoFrio has about 2 million commercial fridges hooked up to its tech. (Image: Getty)
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
An analyst says that listed tech company AoFrio would be a juicy takeover target by a private equity firm or large industrial company. The New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) listed firm has some of the biggest beverage names in the business using its refrigeration hardware and internet of things (IoT) applications, including Coca-Cola, Heineken, Nestlé and Pepsico. Blackbull Research head of research Eden Bradfield said AoFrio is a great company with a great product, but the market hasn’t appreciated it.  In a research...
