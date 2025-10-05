Menu
Why are Americans relocating? The data shows surprises

(Image: Getty)
The Washington Post
Sun, 05 Oct 2025
By Mitch DanielsEconomists are paying a lot of attention these days to mobility, the rate at which Americans change residences and jobs. The historically higher US proclivity to pick up and move has been a driver of economic dynamism and growth, and a competitive edge vs. European and other less fluid societies.Although Americans are moving less often than in the past, they remain the most mobile among the populations of developed countries. Again this year, some 9% of Americans are expected to change homes, and while the total has decline...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
NZ dollar eyes three-year low against Aussie
Economy

A 50bps rate cut isn't fully priced in but economists are leaning that way. 

Rebecca Howard 06 Oct 2025
Altman’s AI power grab is tone deaf and infeasible
Technology Opinion

A bit more nuance and creativity, plus a dash of realism, is in order.

Bloomberg 04 Oct 2025
Can China save itself if the rest of the world won’t?
World

Beijing finds it harder to export the consequences of bad economic decisions.

The Wall Street Journal 04 Oct 2025
Microsoft CEO relinquishes some duties
Technology

Satya Nadella wants to focus more on the company’s technical work.

The Wall Street Journal 02 Oct 2025