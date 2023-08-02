Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season

Jarden anticipates post-covid recovery in earnings season
Firms are finally bouncing back from covid. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Jarden analysts expect company earnings will start returning to more normal levels as firms come out the other end of the covid pandemic, with many shareholders likely to receive bigger dividends in the coming season. Analysts Adrian Allbon, Arie Dekker and Christian Bell said they generally anticipate better performances from firms as they rebuild from the post-covid disruption and also as they tweak their pricing and business models to an inflationary environment. Their estimates for the 2023 and 2024 financial years suggest a retur...
China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories
Bloomberg

China’s manufacturing slumps, dragging down Asia factories

China’s economic momentum weakened further in July and consumer spending is still subdued.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Index funds jump onto risky ground

While the Vanguard court drama plays out in Australia, there is an NZ twist in the tale.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Index funds jump onto risky ground
Policy

Business of Government: Greens turn back the clock, wellbeing, open govt and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector movers and shakers and other news

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: Greens turn back the clock, wellbeing, open govt and more...

More Markets

Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division
Markets

Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division

Jarden Securities needed a waiver on a minimum profitability banking covenant.

Paul McBeth 01 Aug 2023
NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.41 – down 75.74 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 01 Aug 2023
Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'
Markets

Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'

Licensed cannabis firms will be able to export cannabis seeds.

Staff reporters 01 Aug 2023
Metro Performance Glass tries not to crack under shareholder outrage
Markets

Metro Performance Glass tries not to crack under shareholder outrage

“You can put lipstick on it, but it’s still a pig,” one shareholder told the board.

Ella Somers 01 Aug 2023