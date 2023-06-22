Menu
Jarden shaves 23% off Seeka target price

Seeka is a major exporter of kiwifruit. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Staff reporters
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Jarden is revising downwards its 12-month target price for major kiwifruit exporter Seeka following Wednesday’s downgraded earnings guidance.The target price fell 23%, from $2.85 to $2.20, and its underweight rating was retained.Jarden said the New Zealand stock exchange-listed company continued to present as a difficult agri-based investment case “given the spot harvest issues, ongoing Capex burdens to improve unit costs and high debt loading”.It said the key concerns were harvest risk, SunGold growth and cost out execution.H...
ERoad receives formal takeover bid
Markets

ERoad receives formal takeover bid

ERoad shareholders are being offered $1.30 for shares that peaked two years ago at $6.77.

Pattrick Smellie 1:23pm
Finance

PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits

The names of the auditors, specific charges and evidence has been suppressed.

Riley Kennedy 1:14pm
PwC auditors before tribunal for Fonterra audits
Infrastructure

Ports of Auckland review nears completion

A process to look at selling an operating lease for the port is progressing quickly.

Oliver Lewis 11:06am
Ports of Auckland review nears completion

