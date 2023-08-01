Menu
Jarden to carve out profitable wealth division

More changes are coming for Jarden. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
Jarden is carving out its profitable wealth division from its broking and investment banking division, which has been carrying the losses of growing the Australian business. The investment house’s ultimate parent – Jarden Group – tipped in an extra $64 million of additional funding in the period to help fund the group-wide expansion, with its Jarden Australia unit notching up losses of A$13.3m (NZ$14.3m) in the 15 months ended March 31 and A$5.1m in calendar 2021. The 15-month reporting was due to the entity moving f...
NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes
NZ sharemarket dips on low volumes

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,980.41 – down 75.74 points or 0.63%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Australia extends rate pause to second month, currency drops

The decision highlights the RBA’s more cautious approach to policy than the US Fed.

Bloomberg 5:55pm
Metro Performance Glass tries not to crack under shareholder outrage

“You can put lipstick on it, but it’s still a pig,” one shareholder told the board.

Ella Somers 1:05pm
Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'
Cannasouth says looser regulations are a 'good thing'

Licensed cannabis firms will be able to export cannabis seeds.

Staff reporters 3:30pm
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

The glassmaker is continuing to look at the sale of its Australian arm.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am