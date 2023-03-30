Menu
Keeping it plane and simple: new bill will replace 'outdated' aviation acts

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Thu, 30 Mar 2023
The government says New Zealand’s aviation rules are set to become more up-to-date and secure with new legislation and the binning of decades-old aviation acts.Associate transport minister Kiri Allan said on Thursday morning that the new Civil Aviation Bill would replace both the “outdated” Civil Aviation Act 1990 and the Airport Authorities Act 1966 with a single, modern law.The new bill also means police now have the power to take down drones being flown in a “dangerous manner” near airports.“New technology...
Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value
Technology

Alibaba breakup shows tech firms how to unlock value

The tech giant's move may compel rivals like Tencent to follow a similar path.

Bloomberg 11:06am
Media

MediaWorks to close Today FM

Today FM shows were abruptly pulled off the air this morning during Tova O’Brien’s morning programme. 

Daniel Dunkley 10:31am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, March 30, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
If things pan out for Synlait, the wait will be worth it
Primary Sector

The yield on Synlait’s bonds is a clear indicator that people are feeling uneasy but is it justified? 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 Mar 2023
Vanguard censured for failing to disclose tobacco fines
Policy

An Australian regulator fined Vanguard A$39,960.

Staff reporters 29 Mar 2023
Spark sets 3G shutdown timeframe
Markets

By the end of 2025, phones that rely on Spark's 3G network will have to be replaced.

Ben Moore 29 Mar 2023