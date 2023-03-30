Keeping it plane and simple: new bill will replace 'outdated' aviation acts

(Image: Getty)

The government says New Zealand’s aviation rules are set to become more up-to-date and secure with new legislation and the binning of decades-old aviation acts.Associate transport minister Kiri Allan said on Thursday morning that the new Civil Aviation Bill would replace both the “outdated” Civil Aviation Act 1990 and the Airport Authorities Act 1966 with a single, modern law.The new bill also means police now have the power to take down drones being flown in a “dangerous manner” near airports.“New technology...