Late surge lifts NZ sharemarket into positive territory

High interest rates are still a drag on equities investors. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
A late, index-related buying surge took the New Zealand sharemarket into positive territory at the close after spending most of the day in the red.The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index ended 53.88 points or 0.48% higher at 11,372.62. Volume was on the light side at $93 million.Harbour Asset Management portfolio manager Shane Solly said the late push higher may reflect some optimism “that we have seen a low point for economic activity and company earnings”.For the most part, the market had spent the day battling with higher interest rate...
Concrete alliance crumbles
Finance

Holcim and HW Richardson are parting ways on concrete manufacturing.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Finance

Gloriavale submits to regulator post BNZ judgment

The religious community doesn't think banks should act as 'moral arbiters'.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
Infrastructure

Airport and airlines point the finger at each other

Auckland Airport blames the delays on flights arriving late.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
Infrastructure

Auckland Airport blames the delays on flights arriving late.

Rebecca Howard 3:51pm
‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds
Markets

 CBL’s collapse in 2018 was one of NZ’s biggest corporate failures.

Victoria Young 9:00am
PoT directors' whopper 'special projects' fees bid
Markets

Of a $245,000 increase, $183,000 is unallocated for extra jobs.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX50 Index slipped 13.64 points, or down 0.12%, at 11,318.74.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023