‘Listless and almost asleep’: NZ’s market waits for US jobs data

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s market was quiet like the ocean before a storm today as investors wait for looming US jobs data out tomorrow.The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down by 29.4 points, or 0.25%, to 11,826.15. Turnover was $108.3 million.Peter McIntyre, an investment advisor at Craigs Investment Partners, said the local market had been listless and sleepy today as a result of little corporate news and investors worrying about US jobs data out tomorrow.US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell stirred up market anxieties yesterday after revealing that t...