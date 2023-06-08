Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Looking for serious people? Try the NZX

Looking for serious people? Try the NZX
The rough and tumble of life as an NZX-listed company. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
On most normal days, it would be impossible to look away from the trainwreck of a company on a collision course with oblivion, but Wednesday was no normal day.Memories of Pacific Edge’s looming doomsday briefing were all but erased when Infratil came swinging for the stars with its $1.8 billion buyout of 50-50 partner Brookfield in telco One New Zealand (the old Vodafone to those of a certain vintage).There were no smoke signals like last time when Infratil swooped in to buy Voda in a deal valuing the country’s biggest mobile player...
BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut
Property

BNZ 'sticks a fork' in housing, expects interest rate cut

The bank is the latest to call time on the housing correction.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?
Infrastructure

Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'

We may be talking too much and building too little, but a new priority tool will help.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure priority list a 'gamechanger'

More Markets

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?
Primary Sector

Could A2 Milk be eyeing up a bigger stake in Synlait Milk?

A2 does have a vested interest in ensuring a healthy Synlait.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks
Markets Market close

Pacific Edge's plunge helps NZX50 to lowest level in 10 weeks

The S&P/NZX 50 index declined 122.94 points or 1.03% to 11,759.15.

Graham Skellern 07 Jun 2023
Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ
Markets

Infratil expects fatter margins from One NZ

Infratil is expecting 18% rate of return over the next 10 years from One NZ.

Ben Moore 07 Jun 2023
Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider
Markets

Spark names satellite-to-mobile network provider

Spark has announced a partnership with Lynk Global for a satellite-to-mobile network, the same company offering the service to competitor 2degrees.Satellite-to-mobile technology enables standard mobile phones to get a network connection via a satellite when not within range of a...

Ben Moore 07 Jun 2023