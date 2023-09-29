Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Lyttlelton Port in calmer waters after tumultuous times

Lyttlelton Port in calmer waters after tumultuous times
The port's net profit after tax was unchanged from 2022. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
Lyttlelton Port Company (LPC) has reported a steady financial year as it was weathering stormy weather in its operations and governance.Net profit after tax (NPAT) for the year to June 30 2023 was almost unchanged from 2022 at $19 million compared with $18.9m the year before. Year-on-year revenue grew by just over 12% to $181.7m.The port recorded its second largest number of twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in the 2023 year, but down 9.3% on 2022. LPC chair Barry Bragg said that decline was due to several factors including international...
Sharemarket rises on quarter-end buying
Markets Market close

Sharemarket rises on quarter-end buying

The S&P/NZX50 ended 118.40 points, or 1.06%, higher at 11,296.43.

Staff reporters 6:08pm
Property

Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire

The Heineken subsidiary has struck a deal for the landmark pub.

Brent Melville 3:25pm
Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire
Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt