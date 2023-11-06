Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Mainfreight half year revenues could be down $1b

Mainfreight half year revenues could be down $1b
Air freight is also likely to be impacted by the weak market. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Transport and logistics bellwether stock Mainfreight is due for a "material decline" in profitability for the first half of the year, reflecting global customer destocking, Forsyth Barr says.In a research note ahead of this Thursday's interim results to September, the investment house said it expects to see volumes well down on the back of the weaker global freight environment.That reflects slower consumer off-take and supply chain destocking, particularly across Mainfreight's transport operations. At a market capitalisat...
NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Finance

Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

The lender has taken on more than 400 over the past two years.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Westpac NZ builds workforce as bad debts weigh on profit

More Markets

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket extends gain as Westpac kicks off bank reporting

Mainfreight was weaker after Maersk's warning on Friday.

Staff reporters 6:00pm
Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up
Markets

Forbarr gives MHM takeover offer the thumbs up

The wealth management firm said it was an “opportunity” for shareholders.

Staff reporters 4:53pm
TruScreen predicts huge growth in China
Markets

TruScreen predicts huge growth in China

The company ran a loss of $1.35 million, but says it's investing in future growth.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 3:15pm
Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k
Finance

Cook's Triple Two Coffee owes creditors nearly $700k

Cooks bought the business in 2020.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm