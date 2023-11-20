Menu
Mainfreight: It'll get worse before it gets better

Europe and the US markets disappointed. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Mon, 20 Nov 2023
Major investment houses remained enamoured with bellwether stock Mainfreight despite its "materially lower" earnings reflected in a 42.6% drop in net profits for the six months to September.That continued investment optimism was based on the comparable "material overearning" for the prior year, mirrored in management comments that the result reflected a more "normalised" trading environment. Jarden analysts Grant Lowe and James Stanners were impressed by the freight and logistics multinational's expec...
NZ sharemarket has late bounce
NZ sharemarket has late bounce

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,207.46, up 30.49 points or 0.27%.

Graham Skellern 20 Nov 2023
Policy deal reached: Luxon

National, Act and NZ First have reached an agreement on policy. 

Dileepa Fonseka 20 Nov 2023
Policy deal reached: Luxon
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

The ban came into force in January. 

Riley Kennedy 20 Nov 2023
Short supply: egg wholesaler goes bust, blames battery hen ban

