Market rewards Mainfreight's 'bad news' – stock up 9%

Market rewards Mainfreight's 'bad news' – stock up 9%
The company's staff bonus has been cut from $51 million to $20m. (Image: Mainfreight)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
The market greeted Mainfreight’s 42.6% plunge in net profits and $640 million hit to its half-year revenue by pushing its share price up $5.22 or 9.06% to $62.52 by market close on Thursday.The freight, transport and logistics group, a bellwether stock that trades at a market capitalisation of $6.3 billion on the New Zealand stock exchange, fared slightly better than the market expected for the six months to September.That’s despite what its managing director Don Braid said was a “well-signalled” downturn in fr...
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts

Xero adds former Uber and Square execs as it aims to boost product uptake.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays

Aucklanders may see 'significant' price hikes from July.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Watercare warns of price hikes, infrastructure delays
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

BNZ has been adding people in its pursuit of business banking.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Business lending ‘incredibly competitive’, says BNZ chief

Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards
Fonterra plant closures might be on the cards

There will certainly be 'discussions'.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
FMA issues stock tipper with stop order
FMA issues stock tipper with stop order

New Zealand’s financial watchdog has issued an interim stop order against financial adviser David McEwen and entities associated with him due to a risk of investor harm.The order prevents McEwen from making offers of financial products and from accepting any further or new deposi...

Staff reporters 09 Nov 2023