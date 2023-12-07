Menu
Meet Sky TV's new media boss Lauren Quaintance

Sky TV's Lauren Quaintance. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Thu, 07 Dec 2023
Chief media and data officer Lauren Quaintance says that ads will be launched on the basic tier of Sky TV’s video-on-demand platform Neon this summer as a first step on the listed media company’s digital journey. Quaintance joined the Sky Network Television business in March this year after an impressive media career, which included co-founding and then selling digital marketing startup Storyation to NewsCorp and senior editorial roles with Fairfax Media. The New Zealander might be better known to readers in her home count...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 07, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, December 07, 2023
Finance

Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

The lift comes after the recent lift in global prices.

Riley Kennedy 8:55am
Fonterra lifts payout, earning forecast

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers
Primary Sector

Slightly frothier milk prices bode well for Fonterra farmers

Fonterra is due to present its 1Q result. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50
Markets

How Turners used three simple goals to reach the NZX50

The automotive company is now one of the big dogs of the NZX, and it has a new target.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am