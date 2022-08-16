See full details
Mercury on track for 15 straight years of dividend growth

Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Mercury CEO Vince Hawksworth says FY22 was "transformative" for Mercury (Image: Mercury)
Adding the New Zealand windfarms previously owned by Tilt Renewables to its asset base helped push energy producer and retailer Mercury to $581 million operating earnings in the year to June 30, up from $463m in the previous financial year.Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and changes for financial instruments are forecast to be roughly flat for the year ahead, the company said in a statement to the NZX, giving guidance of $580m.Net profit at $469m reflected a $367m one-off gain from the sale of its shareholding in Tilt,...

Markets FREE
FMA outfoxes dodgy financial advice provider
Ella Somers | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

The FMA said the interim order was necessary to prevent Wisdom House Investment Partners and owner Yuen Pok Loo from causing harm through “dishonest and misleading” activities.

Property
Building supplies inflation: ITM pushes up returns 21%
Brent Melville | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

The building materials cooperative has reported another strong set of results on the back of the building boom, opting to ramp up its rebate payments to members.

Primary Sector
PGG Wrightson earnings rise 20% beating guidance
Rebecca Howard | Tue, 16 Aug 2022

Challenges include managing covid-19 protocols, a high proportion of health-related staff absences, supply chain challenges, and resourcing the business in an extremely tight labour market

Sponsored
Huge demand for warehouses drives industrial property investment

FortHill industrial property fund set to reach half billion dollar milestone

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

