MetroGlass says Aussie unit to deliver A$6m Ebit

Staff reporters
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
Metro Performance Glass said it expects Australian Glass Group (AGG) to deliver A$70 million (NZ$75m) in revenue for the year ending this month. It is also forecasting it will deliver earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of A$11m and earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of A$6m. The company affirmed its guidance for the group result for the year for Ebit to range between $11m and $12m compared with $5.9m in the previous year. It also said net debt will now be less than $63m at March 31 versus a...
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer admits he treated complainant 'badly'

Murray Tingey denied threatening to ruin the complainant’s career.

Riley Kennedy 1:23pm
Politics

Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
