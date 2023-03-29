Menu
NZ King Salmon books a $1.9m annual net profit

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 29 Mar 2023
New Zealand King Salmon said it booked a $1.9 million net profit for the year ended January after the previous year’s $73.2m loss.However, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) on a pro forma basis were a loss of $4.4m compared with positive Ebitda of $6.7m the previous year, which included a $13.5m gain from the early close of foreign exchange contracts.Sales fell 4% to $167.1m while the cost of dead fish rose to $25.9m from $20.8m the previous year.The company is forecasting pro-form Ebitda between $21m a...
Freightways declares one-off costs
Markets

The company said it had taken a $2m hit from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Law & Regulation

Top lawyer admits he treated complainant 'badly'

Murray Tingey denied threatening to ruin the complainant’s career.

Riley Kennedy 1:23pm
Politics

Government announces new waste strategy

A new strategy promises standardised recycling for people living in cities by 2027.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:05pm
