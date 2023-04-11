Menu
Morningstar sings praises of A2 Milk, Fletcher Building and Manawa Energy

(Image: Unsplash)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Tue, 11 Apr 2023
Equity research firm Morningstar says the slowing economy “warrants some caution” but added the market is still undervalued.Head of equity research Peter Warnes wrote in the firm’s second-quarter report of the ANZ equity sector that the “inflationary spiral” of the past year had resulted in the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades. “The repercussions are likely to be significant and recent banking failures are a testament,” Warnes said, adding that, so far, not one of the rescue ef...
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start
Sharemarket ends flat after rocky start

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had a rocky session, but finished flat at 11,873.58, up 0.03%.

Graham Skellern 6:35pm
Policy

Three waters? Not anymore

The policy gets a rebrand after Chris Hipkins says its use has become "confused".

Pattrick Smellie 6:10pm
Politics

Government adds 32 health roles to straight to residence pathway green list

Immigration minister Michael Wood says the government has listened to the health sector.

Ella Somers 4:25pm
Still on track to deliver over 600 new builds – Summerset Group
Markets

Still on track to deliver over 600 new builds – Summerset Group

Summerset sold 210 occupation rights in the last quarter, of which 115 were new units.

Staff reporters 9:34am
When will retirement stock prices recover?
Economy

When will retirement stock prices recover?

All retirement village operators’ share prices are significantly depressed.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Spark’s cloudy picture
Markets

Paul McBeth: Spark’s cloudy picture

Jolie Hodson's Spark isn't trying to surprise, but maybe it should.  

Paul McBeth 07 Apr 2023