Morningstar sings praises of A2 Milk, Fletcher Building and Manawa Energy

(Image: Unsplash)

Equity research firm Morningstar says the slowing economy “warrants some caution” but added the market is still undervalued.Head of equity research Peter Warnes wrote in the firm’s second-quarter report of the ANZ equity sector that the “inflationary spiral” of the past year had resulted in the most aggressive monetary policy tightening in decades. “The repercussions are likely to be significant and recent banking failures are a testament,” Warnes said, adding that, so far, not one of the rescue ef...