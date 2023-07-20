Menu
Mum and dad investors return to market after months of gloom

Sharesies investors are putting more money into risky investment. (Image: Sharesies)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
Retail investors appear to be increasing in confidence in recent months by investing more and taking on more risk, according to Sharesies’ data.The retail investment platform, with more than 500,000 customers and $2.5 billion of its money under management, has released trading data that attempts to map confidence and other factors through trading activity.Sharesies has created an index that includes the ratios of buying and selling, deposits and withdrawals, investing in companies versus funds, and the volatility of the ‘Sharesies B...
Podcasts

Tāwhaki is building a South Island space hub that's good for the land

Plus, why tech job listings have plummeted.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Primary Sector

Govt gives Fonterra $90m towards a $790m plan to reduce emissions

Prime minister Chris Hipkins will launch the plans on Thursday alongside other ministers.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ50 rises on light volumes as inflation data is released
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,944.54 – up 11.73 points or 0.1%.

Graham Skellern 19 Jul 2023
Investors eye higher price in Metroglass tussle
Infrastructure

The board quickly squashed the offer, but shareholders will be looking for more.

Paul McBeth 19 Jul 2023
NZ sharemarket drifts as takeover bid rejected
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 closed at 11,932.81, down 6.1 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 18 Jul 2023
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
Markets

The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Jul 2023