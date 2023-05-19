Menu
My Food Bag to ditch ASX listing as profit falls 60%

My Food Bag's chair Tony Carter, left, and CEO Mark Winter are hopeful about the company's future. (Image: My Food Bag)
Ella Somers
Fri, 19 May 2023
My Food Bag saw its net profit for the 12 months ended March 31 nosedive 60.5% as the meal kit company announced it wants to delist from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in an effort to save some cash.“Delisting from the ASX will save the business money and is consistent with the review of our cost base to identify cost-saving initiatives,” chair Tony Carter told shareholders on Friday.He said My Food Bag's "home" exchange remained the New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) while its ASX one was a “secondary, f...
