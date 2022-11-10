Menu
New Zealand market falls despite strong earnings

New Zealand market falls despite strong earnings
Mainfreight reported a $217m net-profit for the six months to September. (Image: Supplied)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 10 Nov 2022
The New Zealand local market ended the day in the red, despite strong earnings from heavy-weight stocks like global logistics company Mainfreight.The S&P/NZX 50 index decreased 51.54 points, or 0.46%, to 11,091.930 points.      Across the main board, 40 shares rose and 91 fell. Turnover was very light at $68 million. It was a busy day on the earnings front with global logistics company Mainfreight reporting that it would pay $85.6m, up 54.5%, as an interim dividend to shareholders after boosting net profits by two-thirds...
Primary Sector

MPs rubber-stamp Fonterra restructuring law

The select committee was unanimous in backing the law.

Riley Kennedy 4:22pm
Markets

Xero CEO steps down, ex-Google executive to take over

Accounting platform Xero posted a $16.1 million net loss for the six months ended September.

Jenny Ruth 12:35pm
Economy

Aged-care ginger group gets personal with politicians

Aged Care Matters gives PM Jacinda Ardern and finance minister Grant Robertson a wake-up call.

Jenny Ruth 12:30pm

More Markets

News in Brief

KMD Brands nabs Adidas ex-president

Chair David Kirk says the company is thrilled Armstrong has agreed to join the board.

Dan Brunskill 11:47am
Finance

Blis reports loss as it aims to return to profit

The probiotics company's revenue grew by 10%.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am