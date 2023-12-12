Menu
New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind

New Zealand Oil & Gas – and wind
Kupe platform. (Image: NZOG)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 12 Dec 2023
New Zealand Oil & Gas is eyeing up a new development that might not seem to fit the bill of its investment profile at first blush – an onshore wind site. Chief executive Andrew Jefferies told shareholders at today’s annual meeting in Wellington that he’s previously said that while NZOG isn’t a wind company it will take advantage of renewables where it makes sense. In slides accompanying his update on the Kupe oil and gas field off the Taranaki coast, NZOG said it plans to progress the Kupe wind power generation...
Retail

Cautious growth ahead for Hallenstein Glasson

The post-pandemic rebound appears to be over for Hallenstein Glasson.

Cécile Meier 2:28pm
Markets

CBL Corp liquidators get $11.6m

Liquidators say the money was received for the claim about breaches of directors’ duties.

Victoria Young 2:11pm
Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal
Finance

Australia’s Johns Lyng continues NZ foray with Tower deal

The Australian firm has been quietly growing its Kiwi footprint.

Staff reporters 3:15pm
