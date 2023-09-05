Menu
No spring surprises in NZ-listed company earnings

Some strong earnings weren't enough to settle investors' nerves. (Image: NZX)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
New Zealand-listed companies stuck to their knitting in the June period, largely delivering on the earnings forecasts they’d provided but refraining from peering too deeply into the crystal ball. Jarden analysts Adrian Allbon, Arie Dekker and Christian Bell said the reporting season generally showed improved earnings but tempered outlooks. Inflationary pressures, high interest rates and electoral uncertainty made it hard for corporate management teams to predict the future. Jarden analysts said 79% of the 37...
Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality
Opinion Analysis

Cameron Bagrie: Political promises, populist politics and fiscal reality

Populism driven announcements chasing votes are rife.

Cameron Bagrie 5:00am
Politics

Indian naval ship visiting NZ is a big deal

A ship docked at the Port of Auckland this weekend is a bigger deal than you might think.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Politics

National to review Science City proposal

A National government would review the initiative before making any commitments. 

Oliver Lewis and Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Winton’s grand design for rich boomers
Property

Company is targeting “at least” another five sites over the next few years.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Third carbon auction this year set to fail
Markets

Someone will have to spend near $1b for this week's carbon auction to clear.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
SkyCity's share plunge dominates NZ sharemarket
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed down 15.69 points or 0.14% to 11,513.04,

Graham Skellern 04 Sep 2023
SkyCity shares plunge after regulatory threat
Markets

The move relates to complaints made 18 months ago.

Brent Melville 04 Sep 2023