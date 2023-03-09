Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Not time to call in the undertakers yet

Not time to call in the undertakers yet
Invocare's takeover bid might offer some good news. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Thu, 09 Mar 2023
The rejection of the opportunistic takeover of Pushpay was a win for local fund managers and a good thing for the local stock market. The $1.53 billion takeover offer by BGH Capital and Sixth Street was rightly rejected as being too cheap – when it squeaks into the bottom end of the independent adviser’s valuation range of $1.33 to $1.53 a share at $1.34 apiece, you know there’s more wiggle room for arm-twisting and soothing words. So, it shouldn’t have been a surprise to see Pushpay and its suitors give themse...
Bloomberg

March rate hike size not yet decided

The Fed chair cites upcoming payroll and inflation reports.

Bloomberg 10:46am
Sport

Fifa to dump Saudi sponsorship of NZ World Cup

NZ and Australia objected to the ‘Visit Saudi’ deal for the women's event.

Trevor McKewen 10:37am
Energy

EA makes decision on winter electricity shortfalls

A concern is that on a cold night there would not be enough time for Genesis to bring Huntly online.

Ian Llewellyn 9:40am

More Markets

Markets Market close

Offshore sentiment drives local market

Global sharemarkets, including NZ’s, sold off sharply after comments by the Fed.

Graham Skellern 08 Mar 2023
Economy

Markets jittery after Fed chair's testimony

Markets take a beating after Powell says US rates could go higher, at a faster clip. 

Rebecca Howard 08 Mar 2023
Markets

Trustees Executors accredited to NZX as depository participant

Trustees Executors has joined the NZX as a depository participant of the stock market operator’s clearing and depository unit. The licensed financial services supervisor’s subsidiary is the 16th accredited depository participant, letting it access NZX’s NZ Clearing and Depository...

Staff reporters 08 Mar 2023
Markets

Maxigesic approval positive for AFT Pharmaceuticals

FDA approval brings a “large opportunity but with a high degree of uncertainty”.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 08 Mar 2023