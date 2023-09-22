Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds

‘Nothing inherently dishonest’, CBL judge finds
CBL Corporation's Peter Harris. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
After weeks of evidence, a high court judge could not find former CBL Corporation executives Peter Harris and Carden Mulholland guilty of Crimes Act charges.   In fact, many of the eight charges against the pair fell over at early hurdles, with findings that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) had not issued directions properly.  Justice Michael Robinson’s written judgment released on Sept 20 gave his reasons for finding the duo not guilty of all Crimes Act charges against them.His thorough 172-page judgment traverses th...
QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, September 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Media

Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career

Murdoch will exit roles in November and be appointed chairman emeritus.

The Wall Street Journal 8:25am
Rupert Murdoch to step down as chair of Fox and News Corp after seven-decade career
Economy

The RBNZ won't be spooked by the strong 2Q GDP

Not all economists jumped on the rate hiking bandwagon.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The RBNZ won't be spooked by the strong 2Q GDP

More Markets

PoT directors' whopper 'special projects' fees bid
Markets

PoT directors' whopper 'special projects' fees bid

Of a $245,000 increase, $183,000 is unallocated for extra jobs.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom
Markets Market close

NZX50 slips as Fonterra result shines in the gloom

The S&P/NZX50 Index slipped 13.64 points, or down 0.12%, at 11,318.74.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal
Markets

CBL’s Peter Harris welcomes acquittal

The former CBL boss had some choice words for the RBNZ and SFO.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Primary Sector

Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 21 Sep 2023