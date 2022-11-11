Menu
November earnings: Investors zero in on property and tech stock returns

Higher interest rates have pushed investors to demand better rates of return from listed companies. (Photo: Depositphotos)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
New Zealand’s November reporting season kicked off this week with earnings results from Pushpay, Manawa Energy, Goodman Properties and Mainfreight. Eighteen companies are still to report, bringing the total to 24, and analysts expect most to come through with earnings and revenue increases. While share prices have been tumbling due to higher interest rates, most companies’ bottom lines have been holding firm.Mainfreight, which reported on Thursday, said it had increased net profit by two-thirds in the six months ended Sept...
Retail

Warehouse Group bounces back from covid

Sales jumped 21.2% on the quarter and 12.3% on the same period pre-covid. 

Rebecca Howard 10:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Time for a quick brain teaser before your weekend begins. 

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Infrastructure

Xero plunges on CEO departure

Former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy takes over in February.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

News in Brief

Winter is coming: My Food Bag confirms CEO

It didn't take long for the board of the meal-kit company to decide Mark Winter was the best man for the job.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Markets

Govt thinks about competing in carbon trading

The government hints it might compete with the private sector carbon platforms.

Ian Llewellyn 6:00am
Infrastructure

Primary Sector

Dairy farmer takes Fonterra to appeal court

Philip Woolley continues to seek damages for Fonterra’s refusal to take his milk in the 2014/15 season.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am