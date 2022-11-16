NZ dollar flying high

The weaker greenback is giving the kiwi wings. (Image: Getty)

Rebecca Howard

The New Zealand dollar has shot up more than 10% against the US dollar over the past month, giving importers some relief. It last traded at 61.64 US (NZ$1) cents versus 55.76 US cents a month ago, a 10.6% gain. The move puts it back up at levels last seen in August. There are a range of factors at play. “These include the weaker USD [US dollar] backdrop, increased hope of a gradual easing of China’s zero-covid policy and domestic factors such as a more hawkish Reserve Bank policy update at the October monetary policy...