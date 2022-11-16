Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ dollar flying high

NZ dollar flying high
The weaker greenback is giving the kiwi wings. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 16 Nov 2022
The New Zealand dollar has shot up more than 10% against the US dollar over the past month, giving importers some relief. It last traded at 61.64 US (NZ$1) cents versus 55.76 US cents a month ago, a 10.6% gain. The move puts it back up at levels last seen in August. There are a range of factors at play. “These include the weaker USD [US dollar] backdrop, increased hope of a gradual easing of China’s zero-covid policy and domestic factors such as a more hawkish Reserve Bank policy update at the October monetary policy...
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
World

Trump makes his 2024 run for president official

The former president made the announcement in a speech today.

Bloomberg 2:50pm
Energy

Renewable electricity hits a record 99%

Full hydro lakes and strong winds contributed to a great result.

Ian Llewellyn 12:15pm

More Markets

Listed Companies Free

WasteCo reverse listing just needs shareholder approval

Goodwood has agreed to acquire 100% of the shares in WasteCo.

Staff reporters 4:35pm
Energy Free

Contact shareholders not so fussed on dividends

Contact had to assure shareholders the dividend policy was a good idea.

Ella Somers 3:33pm
Markets

KMD sales surge in first quarter

The clothing retailer reported sales were 62% up from the same quarter last year.

Staff reporters 12:35pm
Property

Investore increases earnings, portfolio value takes a hit

Higher rents and acquisitions helped boost Investore Property's earnings.

Staff reporters 11:55am