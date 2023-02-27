Menu
NZ market drags lower as Michael Hill sparkles

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
While New Zealand’s market was dragged down by international headwinds, retail jeweller Michael Hill bounced up almost 6% today.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 112.4 points, or 0.9%, to 11,793.33. Turnover was $126.7 million.Michael Hill released its first-half results today and even though the retail jeweller has lost thousands of trading days worldwide since the pandemic, it still reported record revenue.Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) came to A$54.5m (NZ$59.5m) – up 6% from the previous comparable period.Peter McIntyre, an...
Wine Charts

Our drinks are getting stronger

The total volume of alcohol available is falling, but there are more spirits and less wine.

Andy Fyers 3:02pm
Retail

Shine bright like a diamond: Michael Hill sees record revenue

The retail jeweller has gained some extra sparkle from a record first half.

Ella Somers 3:00pm
Listed Companies

Hydro boost for Genesis as it readies for winter

Company bosses are wondering how to manage and pay for Huntly power station.

Ian Llewellyn 2:28pm

More Markets

Technology

Trade Window’s $20m capital raise falls well short

The company raised only enough to keep operating for six to seven months.

Pattrick Smellie 11:05am
Finance

Fiona Oliver joins Summerset board

Fiona Oliver won the New Zealand Shareholders Association's Beacon Award in 2021 for standing up for minority shareholders against a major shareholder.

Staff reporters 10:17am
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Primary Sector

Lower forecast is $900m blow and spells tougher times for farmers

It looks high by historical standards, but $8.50 adjusted for inflation is much closer to $6, says NZX senior dairy analyst Amy Castleton. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am