NZ market edges down as companies issue bad news
NZ’s market flattened out on subdued investor sentiment and bad news. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 21 Jun 2023
New Zealand’s market flattened out on subdued investor sentiment as horticultural company Seeka and Fletcher Building downgraded their full-year results.The S&P/NZX 50 Index edged down 13.1 points, or 0.11%, to 11,776.25. Turnover on the entire market was $107.4 million and 63 stocks rose while 68 fell. Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre said the quietness in NZ’s share market of late was based on two things: investor concern over weakening demand out of China and a congressional testimony com...
PM Chris Hipkins says he still doesn't understand what was up with Michael Wood.

Jem Traylen 5:35pm
Generator leading the revitalisation of Wynyard Quarter

Generator is set to develop a new building in Wynyard Quarter, to open in mid-2025.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:30pm
Wood leaves cabinet after further failure to disclose shares

Chris Hipkins announced Michael Wood's fate at a hastily arranged press conference.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:42pm
