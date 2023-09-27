Menu
NZ market edges down as employment confidence hits low point

The SP/NZX 50 Index edged down 26.01 points, or 0.2%, to 11,316.81. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 27 Sep 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index slid into the red as local employment confidence hit its lowest point since December 2020.The SP/NZX 50 Index edged down 26.01 points, or 0.2%, to 11,316.81. Turnover was $101.3 million, and there were 35 gainers and 90 decliners on the main board. Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith said it was quieter “in the skies and on the market boards” during the school holidays.In September 2023, employment confidence in NZ hit its lowest point since December 2020, with more people exp...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc leads
Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:40pm
Property developer Mansons has pushed out settlement on an Auckland office building.

Oliver Lewis 4:30pm
The stage is set for a showdown of fiscal plans by the week's end.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:48pm
Flight "anomaly" knocks Rocket Lab earnings.

Staff reporters 3:10pm
NZ's only listed waste firm plans to keep growing through acquisitions.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Eroad's retail offer hasn’t been taken up in huge numbers.

Staff reporters 26 Sep 2023
Leasing a second Boeing 777-300 is an option to cover unexpected maintenance.

Pattrick Smellie 26 Sep 2023