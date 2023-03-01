Menu
NZ market flat as last earnings results come in
Ella Somers
Wed, 01 Mar 2023
New Zealand’s market was largely flat today as the local index absorbed information from the earnings season coming to a close.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 18.2 points, or 0.2%, to 11,876.35. Turnover was $134.5 million.Meridian edged up 0.8% to $5.35 today after releasing its half-year result. It showed the benefit of the winter storms which filled its South Island hydro lakes as well as a 5% increase in customer sales volumes which underpinned a 24.8% increase in underlying profit.“Operating earnings also benefited from $51m of e...
Public sector

Rob Campbell says neutrality rules will scare off board candidates

Independent-minded directors might avoid joining public sector boards.

Dileepa Fonseka 3:05pm
Property

Consents in decline as build projects past 'peak'

Off-the-plans buyers aren't keen to commit – and developers are pulling back.

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Business of Health Free

Rob Campbell's sacking a blow for an exhausted health sector

Health leaders say the hardworking chair of Te Whatu Ora will be hard to replace.

Cécile Meier 12:26pm

More Markets

News in Brief

Pushpay in trading halt

A cohort of institutional investors, with a combined stake of about 12%, have already said they'll vote against the scheme.

Dan Brunskill 2:50pm
Primary Sector

NZ Rural Land Co raising $38m to pay for forestry

It's NZRL's third capital raising the company has undertaken since listing.

Riley Kennedy 10:40am
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers lifts half-year profit

The listed agri-investment company posted a net profit before tax of just over $2m.

Staff reporters 10:30am
Markets

Vista posts $20.9m annual loss

Vista Group’s annual recurring revenue was up 38% in 2022.

Jenny Ruth 10:15am