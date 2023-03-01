NZ market flat as last earnings results come in

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s market was largely flat today as the local index absorbed information from the earnings season coming to a close.The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 18.2 points, or 0.2%, to 11,876.35. Turnover was $134.5 million.Meridian edged up 0.8% to $5.35 today after releasing its half-year result. It showed the benefit of the winter storms which filled its South Island hydro lakes as well as a 5% increase in customer sales volumes which underpinned a 24.8% increase in underlying profit.“Operating earnings also benefited from $51m of e...