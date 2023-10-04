Menu
NZ market flat as RBNZ keeps OCR at 5.5%

The S&P/NZX 50 Index was flat at 1,1235.05. (Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Wed, 04 Oct 2023
Neither New Zealand’s benchmark index nor economists were surprised by the fact there was no change made to the official cash rate by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday.  The S&P/NZX 50 Index was flat at 1,1235.05. Turnover was $108.1 million. There were 38 gainers and 85 decliners on the main board.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said the market had expected the non-move out of the RBNZ as most economists had predicted the central bank wouldn’t move the cash-rate dial bef...
Election 2023: Little change in latest polls
Election 2023: Little change in latest polls

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:25pm
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise

But will the official cash rate move after the election?

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Economists say no-change OCR comes as no surprise
Comvita predicts sweet profit after tax of more than $20m in 2025

Talent is going to be key if honey company is to hit targets.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:16pm
Talent is going to be key if honey company is to hit targets.

Rebecca Stevenson 4:16pm
Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook
Game of retail: most businesses are facing a softer outlook

Listed retailers are getting whacked by the cost of living.

Ella Somers 4:03pm
‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact
‘Mixed bag’: Westpac on election's market impact

The bank doesn’t think the election will change the big-picture outlook.

Staff reporters 3:00pm
Pacific Edge says it isn't out of the game in the US, it's at the midway point of the match
Pacific Edge says it isn't out of the game in the US, it's at the midway point of the match

CEO Peter Meintjes insists shareholders are holding firm as it endures US struggles.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am