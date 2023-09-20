Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market flattens out as KMD Brands falls almost 5%

NZ market flattens out as KMD Brands falls almost 5%
The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 19.7 points, or 0.2% to 11,324.82. (Image: Supplied)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Wed, 20 Sep 2023
New Zealand's benchmark share index dipped slightly as investors waited to hear what the US Federal Reserve said after its two-day meeting came to an end early Thursday morning NZ time.Closer to home, outdoor and sports retailer KMD Brands told the market that group sales jumped 12.6% to $1.1 billion – up from $979.8 million a year earlier – and the stock fell almost 5% in response to a weaker outlook.The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 19.7 points, or 0.2%, to 11,324.82. Turnover was $105.2 million. There were 57 gainers and 74 decli...
Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh
Wine

Booze giant looks set to offload Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh

Labels could go onto the auction block as early as next month.

Staff reporters 2:35pm
Retail

Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales

The retailer recounted its first year of “uninterrupted trade” post-pandemic.

Ella Somers 1:15pm
Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales
Infrastructure

Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

The massive programme of work could cost more than $20 billion.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Agencies release 30-year Auckland rail vision

More Markets

Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales
Retail

Billion dollar baby: KMD Brands reports more than $1b in full-year group sales

The retailer recounted its first year of “uninterrupted trade” post-pandemic.

Ella Somers 1:15pm
Forsyth Barr lifts rating on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Markets Free

Forsyth Barr lifts rating on Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

The analysts say the company has defensive qualities in an uncertain market.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:43pm
NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision
Markets Market close

NZ market follows the US as investors wait for Fed’s decision

The local market headed downward ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Ella Somers 19 Sep 2023
Warehouse looks for some sunshine in Lodestone deal
Retail

Warehouse looks for some sunshine in Lodestone deal

The Warehouse has ambitious carbon reduction targets.

Staff reporters 19 Sep 2023