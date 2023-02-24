NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

(Image: Supplied)

Aged-care provider Summerset Holdings led the market higher after reporting solid free cashflow in its full-year earnings out today.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 17.3 points, or 0.15%, to 11,905.75. Turnover was $160 million.Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan said Summerset was a “very solid” result and showed there was plenty going on within the aged-care sector.“Some good development margins and figures and the stock has performed well today,” he told BusinessDesk.The retirement village operator...