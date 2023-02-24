Menu
NZ market focused on aged-care stocks

NZ market focused on aged-care stocks
Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
Aged-care provider Summerset Holdings led the market higher after reporting solid free cashflow in its full-year earnings out today.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 17.3 points, or 0.15%, to 11,905.75. Turnover was $160 million.Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan said Summerset was a “very solid” result and showed there was plenty going on within the aged-care sector.“Some good development margins and figures and the stock has performed well today,” he told BusinessDesk.The retirement village operator...
Sport

Super Rugby overhaul: 'We can't have a board of nine old men'

Kevin Molloy says with Super Rugby Pacific, he's flying the plane and fixing it at the same time.

Trevor McKewen 3:25pm
Listed Companies

Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 2:30pm
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm

Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am
News in Brief

Sanford first quarter update –prices up, volumes down

Salmon was the stand-out division, while the company is still in recovery mode.

Staff reporters 9:57am
Markets

Foran: Air NZ could've made ‘even more profit’

Air NZ has expanded its profit margin as air travel demand significantly outstripped supply. 

Dan Brunskill 5:00am