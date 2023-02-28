Menu
NZ market in good spirits as earnings season wraps up

(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Tue, 28 Feb 2023
New Zealand’s market rose today as the earnings season draws to a close and the US markets' recovery from some of last week’s declines flowed through to the local index.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 103 points, or 0.9%, to 11,894.580. Turnover was an extremely high $973.3 million due to end-of-month index rebalancing.General insurer Tower was down 0.8% to 61.5 cents by early evening.At the company’s annual meeting today, chair Michael Stiassny said the “rubber is going to hit the road” in how NZ deals with the...
Law & Regulation

Brief reprieve for Aaron Gilmore

The former MP has three weeks to halt bankruptcy proceedings from his parents.

Greg Hurrell 2:40pm
Transport

City Rail Link streetscape improvements to continue

The streets around Karanga-a-Hape will get a spruce up, despite the rumours.

Oliver Lewis 2:20pm
Listed Companies

Tower says insurers can’t keep picking up the climate pieces

Tower has concerns about who should pay when it comes to managed retreat.

Ella Somers 2:20pm

Finance

Heartland's underlying first-half profit up 16.2%

Growth in reverse mortgage lending led a 10.1% growth in receivables.

Jenny Ruth 1:45pm
Markets

Restaurant Brands revenue rises but profit falls

The fast-food company said inflation had been a bigger challenge than covid.

Dan Brunskill 12:40pm
Finance

NZ Super Fund tips another US$4.5m into Rubicon Technologies

The NZ Super Fund might be wondering whether it crossed the Rubicon.  

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Markets Market close

NZ market drags lower as Michael Hill sparkles

NZ's domestic market fell almost 1% today.

Ella Somers 27 Feb 2023