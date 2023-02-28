NZ market in good spirits as earnings season wraps up

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s market rose today as the earnings season draws to a close and the US markets' recovery from some of last week’s declines flowed through to the local index.The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 103 points, or 0.9%, to 11,894.580. Turnover was an extremely high $973.3 million due to end-of-month index rebalancing.General insurer Tower was down 0.8% to 61.5 cents by early evening.At the company’s annual meeting today, chair Michael Stiassny said the “rubber is going to hit the road” in how NZ deals with the...