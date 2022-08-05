See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets

NZ market looks to be in better heart

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 05 Aug 2022

NZ market looks to be in better heart
There was a more optimistic mood at the New Zealand Stock Exchange today. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 05 Aug 2022
RELATED
Investors stuck to the sidelines on Friday but look to be in better heart ahead of earnings season, with volumes showing some signs of life and the S&P/NZX 50 index adding 2% over the week.“Activity-wise, we have seen a bit of a turnaround in sentiment over the last week, with bonds coming off their highs and markets all positive overseas,” said Bryon Burke, head of equities at Craigs Investment Partners.“There’s quite a different feel to the market at the moment, and people have a little bit more confidence,”...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Kurow-Duntroon Irrigation Company saved from liquidation
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The plan includes refinancing the company back to solvency.

Cars
Toyota NZ has large jump in profit and revenue
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The company put the large increases down to increased consumer demand due to the borders being closed.

Law & Regulation
NZ RegCo questions independence of NZAI board candidates
Dan Brunskill | Fri, 05 Aug 2022

The market regulator wants to see an assessment as to whether the proposed directors can be considered independent of the largest shareholder. 

Sponsored
Energy of the future: Why we need innovation

The Tomorrow’s Energy Today conference is looking at ways to develop a clean, affordable and reliable energy future, says Brendan Winitana, chair of the Sustainable Energy Association New Zealand (SEANZ).

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.