NZ market noticeably quieter as earnings season ends

(Image: Getty)

New Zealand’s local index was down for most of the day with some of its heavyweight stocks sliding before the market managed to make a slight comeback by early evening. The S&P/NZX 50 index edged up slightly by 24.5 points, or 0.2%, to 11,900.86. Turnover was $112.7 million.Octagon Asset Management's chief investment officer, Paul Robertshawe, told BusinessDesk that NZ’s market had been noticeably quieter today as the earnings season came to a close.An offshore flow into the index had also helped keep things a bit busie...