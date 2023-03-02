Menu
NZ market noticeably quieter as earnings season ends

NZ market noticeably quieter as earnings season ends
(Image: Getty)
Ella Somers
Ella Somers
Thu, 02 Mar 2023
New Zealand’s local index was down for most of the day with some of its heavyweight stocks sliding before the market managed to make a slight comeback by early evening. The S&P/NZX 50 index edged up slightly by 24.5 points, or 0.2%, to 11,900.86. Turnover was $112.7 million.Octagon Asset Management's chief investment officer, Paul Robertshawe, told BusinessDesk that NZ’s market had been noticeably quieter today as the earnings season came to a close.An offshore flow into the index had also helped keep things a bit busie...
Sustainable Finance

Regulator targets Mercer Australia over greenwashing

Mercer NZ says its KiwiSaver scheme is not subject to the regulatory action.

Greg Hurrell 3:55pm
Markets

Pushpay shareholders block $1.5b buyout

BGH Capital and Sixth Street’s bid to take Pushpay private has failed.

Dan Brunskill 1:55pm
Policy

Rob Campbell sacked as EPA chair

He was removed as chair of Te Whatu Ora earlier this week.

Riley Kennedy 1:30pm

News in Brief

AFT Pharmaceuticals gets approval to crack US market

The listed company has had its product approved for use in the multibillion-dollar US painkiller market.

Oliver Lewis 1:15pm
News in Brief

New Zealand Rural Land Co lists in Frankfurt

The dual listing follows requests by potential European investors.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
Finance

Did exclusion from RBNZ cheap money hurt Heartland?

Heartland seems to be saying the Reserve Bank’s scheme to give banks cheap funding put it at a competitive disadvantage.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am