Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

NZ market rallies on US banking assurances

NZ market rallies on US banking assurances
(Image: Depositphotos)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Mon, 13 Mar 2023
New Zealand and other offshore sharemarkets rallied after United States regulators took quick action to stem a widespread banking crisis. The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered late in the day and closed at 11,672.9, down 54.14 points or 0.46% after reaching an intraday low of 11,543.58 following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and New York's Signature Bank.The index, however, is back to the same level it was at the start of the year – it sat at 11,664.87 points on January 12. There were 92 decliners and 42 gainers ove...
Policy

Policy bonfire: episode 2

Chris Hipkins has axed a second round of policy irritants from the election mix. The approach appears to be paying dividends, according to the latest polling.

Jem Traylen 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Fear, panic and relief on the Silicon Valley Bank rollercoaster

The New Zealanders closest to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank explain how it felt and what it means.

Dileepa Fonseka and Ben Moore 13 Mar 2023
Finance

US to protect depositors in wake of SVB collapse

Signature Bank closed by regulators as fallout from SVB implosion spreads.

Bloomberg 13 Mar 2023

More Markets

Finance

IkeGPS, Comvita drop on SVB exposure

NZ's stock market reacted after US authorities announced a SVB backstop.

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Xero, BNZ downplay impact on Waddle partnership

BusinessDesk understands the partnership between the Bank of NZ and Xero's Waddle took about a year to negotiate.

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023
Finance

Australian law firm files class action against Fletcher

In the period covered by the class action suit, Fletcher's mounting losses on high-rise buildings were consistently understated. 

Jenny Ruth 13 Mar 2023
Policy

First carbon auction of the year could be a no-show

What if the government held a carbon auction and no one turned up?

Ian Llewellyn 13 Mar 2023